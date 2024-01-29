Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has approached the market to contract seismic services for a trio of large pre-salt fields in the country’s prolific Santos basin.

The tender covers the processing of existing seismic with pre-stack depth migration on 3D data featuring the use of ocean-bottom node (OBN) technology at the Atapu, Berbigao and Sururu fields, sources told Upstream.

Petrobras has set a deadline of 20 February for submission of commercial bids and has invited seismic players including CGG, Magseis Fairfield, PXGeo, WesternGeco, BGP and Geodeep to compete for the job.