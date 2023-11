Brazilian state-controlled company Petrobras has received a total of 125 commercial proposals in four separate tenders aimed at contracting a wide range of offshore support vessels to assist in upstream activities in the country.

These included 13 bids for shallow diving support vessels (SDSV), 66 for anchor-handling tug supply vessels (AHTS), 31 for platform supply vessels (PSV) and 15 for oil spill response vessels (OSRV) that may result in multimillion-dollar contracts, according to sources.