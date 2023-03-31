The fate of two ageing floating production, storage and offloading vessels that have not operated for some time is becoming clearer as fresh assignments loom under new owners and the number of units available for redeployment dwindles.

The two vessels in question are the BW Opportunity FPSO, and the Armada Claire FPSO.

The FPSO market was taken by surprise earlier this month when BW Offshore revealed it had agreed to sell the Opportunity for $125 million.

It was a surprise because BW was actively marketing the floater for redeployment and, given the vessel is designed for high gas production rates, it was assumed BW would secure a viable new project for the Opportunity.