Thailand's national upstream company PTTEP is preparing to relaunch a new development phase of its Zawtika project offshore Myanmar, where it is facing pressure over its continuing investment in the military-controlled state.

Bangkok-headquartered PTTEP is one of only two heavyweight foreign operators in Myanmar following the military takeover in February 2021 that triggered an exodus by many companies with interests in the country, although government sanctions played a part in some of these company departures.

South Korea’s Posco International is also still doing business in Myanmar’s oil and gas sector as operator of the giant Shwe field.