Qatar’s North Oil Company (NOC) has awarded multiple engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts for its $6 billion Ruya offshore oilfield development

Ruya is the official name given to the latest expansion of NOC’s Al Shaheen oilfield where it is targeting plateau oil production of 300,000 barrels per day.

While Qatar has been aggressively scaling up its liquefied natural gas production capacity, it is also investing heavily in strategic offshore projects to sustain and ramp up crude production.