QatarEnergy is preparing to issue tender documents to select contractors for the further development of its massive Bul Hanine offshore oilfield.

Qatar is spending more than $50 billion to increase its liquefied natural gas production capacity but is also said to be eyeing sizeable investments in its key oilfields.

The country has an oil production capacity of between 500,000 and 600,000 barrels per day, and a majority of Qatar’s oilfield projects are aimed at sustaining and expanding the production profile of some of its largest fields.