Four contracting giants are set to compete for a sizeable contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for the expansion of its giant Upper Zakum offshore oilfield.

Adnoc is greatly expanding the capacity of some of its largest offshore oilfields, as it aims to achieve a 5 million barrels per day production capacity by 2027, up from the existing 4 million bpd.

Upper Zakum is Abu Dhabi’s largest producing offshore oilfield in the Persian Gulf and the most recent expansion project is aimed at expanding the field’s production to 1.2