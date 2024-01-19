Up to five leading international contracting players are battling it out for two sizeable engineering, procurement, construction and management (EPCM) deals from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) that aim to significantly boost the production profile of some of its largest oilfields.

The state giant’s P5 production enhancement plan aims to increase Abu Dhabi’s crude production to 5 million barrels per day by 2027, with the operator expected to spend up to $150 billion over the next four years.