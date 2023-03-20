Two leading international contracting groups are preparing to bid for a huge contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for work on the Fujairah liquefied natural gas export terminal in the United Arab Emirates.

Adnoc set the ball rolling for a tender on the multibillion-dollar engineering, procurement and construction package comprising two liquefaction trains, with bids likely to be submitted within a month or two. Those familiar with the development have now pointed to the front runners.

Located about 250 kilometres from Abu Dhabi, the Fujairah LNG export facility is crucial to the UAE’s ambition to emerge as a key gas exporter in the coming years.