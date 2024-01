Italian engineering powerhouse Saipem is entering the final stages of discussions with Chinese shipyards to solidify its decision on selecting a subcontractor for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for TotalEnergies' delayed $6 billion Cameia-Golfinho project offshore Angola.

Asian contracting sources said that a delegation comprising commercial officials from Saipem and TotalEnergies this week is addressing the intricacies of commercial and technical aspects.