South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries is looking to sub-contract to Chinese yards the engineering, procurement and construction of some 20,000 tonnes' steel weight of modules for two prized floating liquefied natural gas vessels destined for operation offshore Asia and Africa, respectively.

Although Chinese yards have established capacity to delivery floating production, storage and offloading vessel and LNG process modules for contractors including SBM Offshore, Modec and Novatek, sources said that Samsung is typically cautious when it comes to subcontracting FLNG scope to overseas contractors.