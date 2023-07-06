Sapura Energy is planning within months to complete the remaining fabrication work on the much-delayed central processing platform for India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) $5 billion development of the Cluster 2 region on Block KG-DWN-98/2 off the country’s east coast.
Sapura Energy reveals completion deadline for much-delayed ONGC offshore development
EPCI contract involving a central processing platform and living quarters has been delayed by more than two years
6 July 2023 2:09 GMT Updated 6 July 2023 2:10 GMT
By
in Kuala Lumpur and New Delhi