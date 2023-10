Saudi Aramco has awarded a sizeable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to a leading Asian contracting giant for work on a huge onshore gas compression facility in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, is embarking on multiple brownfield and greenfield developments, with its capital expenditure expected to rise sharply this year on the back of increased upstream spending and the expansion of its massive Jafurah unconventional gas project.