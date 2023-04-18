Saudi Aramco has fired the starting gun on a sizeable project involving further development of its giant Marjan oil and gas offshore field.

The Saudi state giant aims to achieve a 50% growth in gas production by 2030 led by the massive $100 billion-plus Jafurah unconventional gas programme and the expansion of some of its most prominent offshore fields.

In addition, Aramco — the world’s largest oil exporter — is carrying out the expansion of some of its largest offshore oilfields including Safaniyah, Manifa, Marjan, Zuluf and Berri, in line with the country’s plan to boost its sustainable oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 12 million bpd capacity.