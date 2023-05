Saudi Aramco has delayed the bidding process underpinning 10 offshore projects that will bring further development of its giant Safaniyah oilfield, the world's largest.

A new phase of expansion on Safaniyah, described as the largest offshore oilfield in the world, is crucial to Aramco’s ambition to expand its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 12 million bpd level.