Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter has kicked off the bid process for at least six new offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects that are touted to be worth billions of dollars combined.

The Saudi state-owned operator is carrying out the expansion of some of its largest oil and gas fields, aimed at expanding the kingdom’s oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 12 million bpd level.