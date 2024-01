Saudi Aramco is close to finalising its preferred contractors for two large engineering, procurement and construction deals for the onshore infrastructure to handle the expansion of the Safaniyah oilfield.

The new expansion phase at Safaniyah, the world’s largest offshore oilfield, is crucial to Aramco’s ambition to increase its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the current 12 million bpd.