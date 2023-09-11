Saudi Aramco has revived the bid process for at least three offshore contracts involving its Zuluf oilfield expansion project.
The engineering, procurement, construction and installation deals are touted to be together worth upwards of $1.8
Trio of contracts for Zuluf oilfield worth at least $1.8 billion
Saudi Aramco has revived the bid process for at least three offshore contracts involving its Zuluf oilfield expansion project.
The engineering, procurement, construction and installation deals are touted to be together worth upwards of $1.8