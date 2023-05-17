A leading Italian engineering and construction giant has landed a sizeable offshore contract from Saudi Aramco for work on its Marjan oilfield, as a part of the Saudi state giant’s long-term agreement (LTA) with international contracting players.

Aramco has awarded multiple LTA contracts in recent months aimed at rejuvenating oil production from some of its largest offshore oilfields.

More than $4 billion worth of LTA projects have either been awarded this year or are expected to be awarded within days, with multiple engineering, procurement, construction and installation deals said to be in their tendering phase, Upstream understands.