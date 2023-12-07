Arch rivals SBM Offshore and Modec are locked in critical talks with Chinese yards about constructing the hull and topsides for a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel at the heart of TotalEnergies’ $9 billion Sapakara South-Krabdagu project in Suriname.

Next year, one of the two FPSO giants will win a major engineering, procurement, and construction contract to provide the 200,000-barrel-per-day FPSO for Suriname’s inaugural deep-water project and are currently pitted against each other in a design contest.