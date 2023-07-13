Floater heavyweights SBM Offshore and Modec are expected to engage in a new pre-front-end engineering and design race to supply US supermajor ExxonMobil with the seventh floating production, storage and offloading for the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana.
SBM and Modec to lock horns in battle for Guyana’s seventh FPSO
ExxonMobil potentially looking at Fangtooth-1 discovery for newest developoment in prolific Stabroek block
13 July 2023 11:54 GMT Updated 13 July 2023 12:12 GMT
