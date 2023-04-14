Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore has finalised talks with Chinese yard China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) to build the hull and living quarters for its latest floating production, storage and offloading vessel, potentially destined for operation offshore Guyana.

Multiple Asian contracting sources told Upstream that the award will commit CMHI’s facility in Qidong city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province to fabricate the FPSO hull, internally named as multipurpose floater C (MPF C). Sources said that the new hull would be built on an upgraded version of SBM’s Fast4Ward generic floater design concept.