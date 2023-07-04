Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore has selected Chinese yard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry as the front-end engineering and design contractor for the floating storage and offloading vessel destined for Woodside Energy’s $7.2 billion ultra-deepwater Trion field development offshore Mexico.

Trion is a landmark development that will represent the first oil production from Mexico’s ultra-deepwater play, and has the potential for future discoveries to be tied back to its facilities.

The field is located in water depths of 2500 metres and contains 479 million barrels of oil equivalent of gross best estimate contingent resources, with first oil targeted for 2028.