SBM Offshore chief executive Bruno Chabas is expected to appear in court in the Netherlands in July — three months after he leaves the company — in a case brought by Jonathan Taylor, who blew the whistle on the floater specialist’s corrupt global activities.

Taylor is suing Chabas, Sietze Hepkema, the company’s former chief governance and compliance officer, and SBM for damages and costs because, he claims, they “destroyed” his life.