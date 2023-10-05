Oilfield services heavyweights are preparing to enter a crucial bidding phase for the lucrative engineering, procurement and construction contracts for TotalEnergies’ multi-billion-dollar Papua liquefied natural gas project in Papua New Guinea.

Up for grabs are three very large EPC contracts covering the upstream development, the four electric LNG trains, and 320 kilometres of onshore and offshore pipelines.

Parallel FEED studies are nearly complete for the upstream and LNG scopes, and bids for the EPC contracts are due by the same competitors before the year is out, leading to awards probably in early 2024, according to market sources.