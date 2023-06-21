Shell and Equinor are continuing to mature their Sparta deep-water project in the US Gulf of Mexico as they move towards the selection of major contractors in the buildup to a final investment decision later this year.

Shell is fresh from highlighting at last week’s Capital Markets Day the importance of continuing to develop its deep-water fields in the US Gulf into the next decade.

Sparta (formerly North Platte) is a significant part of that outlook as it will host a production platform that can process up to 100,000 barrels per day of oil and 40 million cubic feet per day of gas.