Belgian gas shipping and infrastructure specialist Exmar is currently engaged in high-level discussions with the Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles, aiming to finalise an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a newbuild floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) intended for deployment offshore Italy.

According to multiple industry sources familiar with the matter, Antwerp-based Exmar has exclusively entered into negotiations with CIMC Raffles for construction of the FSRU.