A Petrobras tender to contract flexible risers for up to seven production platforms in Brazil’s offshore Campos basin saw zero competition, as only a single commercial proposal was submitted.

The tender took place as companies are loaded with contracting opportunities around the world and at a time the subsea market is heated and facing bottlenecks.

Petrobras summoned contractors to supply 89.7 kilometres of flexible risers and flowlines for oil production, water injection, gas injection and gas lift.

The Brazilian oil giant had split the tender into three packages, with Lot 1 for 38.3