Six contractors have submitted offers in a Petrobras tender for the supply of an anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig to run operations offshore Brazil, as the local state-controlled oil player seeks new units to operate in the South American nation.

However, the low bidder is an unknown company with no track record when it comes to drilling activities and is expected to face imminent disqualification once Petrobras begins assessing the commercial bids, industry sources told Upstream.