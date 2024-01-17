Two European offshore service providers have submitted commercial bids in a pair of Petrobras tenders for the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) systems to serve the ninth and 10th production units that will be deployed on the giant Buzios pre-salt field in the prolific Santos basin offshore Brazil.

Buzios is Brazil’s largest field, estimated to hold about 11.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable volumes, and the SURF contracts on offer will complement the rigid riser-based subsea packages for the P-80 and P-82 floating production, storage and offloading vessels.