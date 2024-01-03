The outlook for exploration in Norway in the coming year or two is very promising starting with dozens of planned wells in 2024, most of which are near-field targets but there are also some eye-catching high-impact wells that will grab the headlines.

Most of the operators in Norway have recently revealed their exploration ambitions and ideas, and the mood is unmistakably upbeat, especially with Shell and TotalEnergies expressing an eagerness to return to high-impact exploration drilling while continuing with near-field drilling at their producing Norwegian fields.