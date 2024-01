At least three leading international contracting giants are poised to battle it out for a sizeable offshore pipeline contract from QatarEnergy for work on its North Field South (NFS) expansion project.

Qatar is executing a two-phased expansion of its giant North Field, which could boost the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity to 126 million tonnes per annum (tpa) in another three to four years, up from the 77 million tpa nameplate capacity.