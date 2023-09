Four of the world’s top contractors have locked horns in a battle to build the onshore liquefaction facilities for ExxonMobil’s 18 million tonnes per annum Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique.

In 2019, the JFT consortium of JGC of Japan, US-based Fluor and France’s TechnipFMC was chosen to engineer, procure and construct what was then a 15.6 million tpa liquefied natural gas facility at the Afungi site in Cabo Delgado province.