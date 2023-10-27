TotalEnergies has hit hydrocarbons with its latest exploration well offshore Angola, a discovery that could help boost the commerciality of its challenging $6 billion Cameia-Golfinho project.

The French supermajor spudded the Grenadier-1 probe in July, close to the Cameia and Golfinho fields which it is developing jointly via a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Upstream understands that the probe — which is due complete shortly — has hit hydrocarbons, though the details are scarce and it is too early to say if the find is commercial.