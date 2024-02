TotalEnergies has made another oil discovery offshore Namibia, although it is too early to say if the find is commercial.

The ultra-deepwater exploration probe, said well-watchers, was also drilled deeper to intercept a northern extension of the supermajor’s huge Venus discovery.

TotalEnergies Mangetti-1X probe is being drilled in Block 2913B by the drillship Tungsten Explorer and was targeting a prospect located at a shallower geological depth than Venus.