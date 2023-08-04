TotalEnergies has started fresh talks with contractors to supply a floating production, storage and offloading vessel in Angola for its delayed $6 billion Cameia-Golfinho project, where it has just spudded an exploration well to try to boost reserves.
TotalEnergies starts fresh talks with FPSO players on delayed $6 billion Africa project
Supermajor looks to replace favoured floater supplier, while eyeing resource boost from new exploration well
4 August 2023 5:44 GMT Updated 4 August 2023 9:14 GMT
By
in London , Singapore , New Delhi and Oslo