TotalEnergies is set to take the final investment decision on its Cameia-Golfinho project offshore Angola by mid-2023, about six months behind the original schedule.

The French supermajor's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in late September that his company intended to sanction the project at the beginning of this year.

According to people with direct knowledge of the project, the operator is now waiting for approval of the field development plan (FDP) by the Angolan government before taking the final investment decision.