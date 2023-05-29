Up to three leading international contractors or consortia are battling it out for a coveted front-end engineering and design contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for the expansion of its Das island liquefied natural gas export facility.

Abu Dhabi’s LNG expansion plans are a part of its drive to become a key gas exporter in the long term and to reduce the United Arab Emirates’ dependence on imported Qatari gas.

The UAE aims to emerge as a key LNG exporter on the back of several upstream developments, including the Hail & Ghasha sour gas scheme.