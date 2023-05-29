Up to three leading international contractors or consortia are battling it out for a coveted front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for the expansion of its Das island liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility.

Abu Dhabi’s LNG expansion plans are a part of its drive to become a key gas exporter in the long term and to reduce the UAE’s dependence on imported Qatari gas.

The UAE aims to emerge as a key LNG exporter on the back of several upstream developments, including the Hail & Ghasha sour gas scheme.