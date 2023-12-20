At least three leading international offshore contracting giants or consortia are poised to battle it out for an integrated subsea contract from Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali for its Kelidang ultra-deepwater gas project offshore Brunei Darussalam.

The Kelidang development involves substantial subsea infrastructure, centerd around a gas-based floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which is separately being tendered by Petronas.

Petronas on behalf of its Kelidang partners Shell and state-owned Brunei National Petroleum Company (PetroleumBrunei) is aiming to finalise at least two preferred contractors for a parallel front-end engineering and design competition for the combined subsea works that is likely to kick off early next year, multiple sources told Upstream.