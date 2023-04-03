Battle lines have been drawn in a contest for a coveted rig contract from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for two high-spec, deep-water drillships required for operations off the country’s east coast.

Frederik Mohn, director Transocean. Photo: Ida von Hanno Bast

The contest comes as oil prices remain high and the availability of deep-water drillships is tightening, driving up dayrates to levels not seen in recent years.

Two leading international drilling giants submitted bids to ONGC, with the company expected to finalise its preferred contractors within a month or two, multiple people familiar with the development said.