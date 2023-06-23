A leading US-based offshore contractor has submitted the single bid for a prized transportation & installation (T&I) contract for India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) involving unfinished work on its $5 billion Cluster 2 deep-water development, off the country’s east coast.

ONGC is spending billions of dollars to ramp up oil and gas production from its Krishna Godavari basin deep-water assets, which are expected to contribute more than 35 million cubic metres per day of gas and up to 77,000 barrels per day of oil at peak.