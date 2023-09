US-based oilfield services giant Weatherford International has emerged as the only bidder in a Petrobras tender and looks poised to secure a contract worth about $275 million to provide a wide range of subsea services offshore Brazil.

The Brazilian state-controlled oil player invited contractors to carry out subsea services at some of its production developments using drill pipe riser (DPR) completion systems for operations in water depths of up to 2500 metres.