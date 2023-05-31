Chinese seismic giant BGP has won multiple multi-billion-dollar deals from Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Saudi Aramco to conduct onshore and offshore seismic surveys in Saudi Arabia, claimed by sources as the world’s largest such deals by value.

Increased exploration and expansion projects in the Middle East have seen scaled up activities by Chinese service companies.

China Oilfield Service Ltd Company, Offshore Oil Engineering Company and BGP have all refocused their businesses in the area, where the likes of Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and QatarEnergy have raised their capital spending for exploration in order to meet new production targets.