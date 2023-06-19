TotalEnergies’ recent discovery offshore Nigeria could be the country’s biggest shallow-water find in the past 10 years, according to an industry analyst.

Last week, the French supermajor revealed it had hit gas and liquids with its Ntokon probe in OML 102, a rare exploration well in the world-beating Niger Delta play, albeit the operator did not reveal the size of the find.

Wood Mackenzie director of upstream research Gail Anderson said: “Ntokon is likely to be Nigeria’s biggest shallow-water discovery in a decade.