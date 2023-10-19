Woodside Energy has reported disappointing results from two offshore exploration wells, including a rare well drilled offshore Australia where exploration drilling is stuck in the doldrums.

The company said the Gemtree-1 exploration well offshore Western Australia was unsuccessful, encountering minor gas shows in the primary target.

It was the first exploration well Woodside has drilled in Australia in a long time and, if successful, would have been developed through the Julimar Brunello field for the Wheatstone LNG project in which Woodside is a part owner.