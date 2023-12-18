Initial flow test results from Trinity Exploration & Production’s drilling at its Trinidad & Tobago oil discovery have shown “producible hydrocarbons” are in place but operational challenges have emerged, the company said on Monday.

AIM-listed independent Trinity has been exploring the Jacobin onshore oil discovery, with initial promising breakthroughs earlier this year in the prolific Palo Seco area.

The company has now performed new drilling at wells in the two Lower Cruse 1 zones, with mixed results.

The well flowed clean oil at “very high” tubing head pressure, the company said. The oil was mixed with “considerable” volumes of gas and water – something the company was not expecting.

The initial flowrate at the well was described as unstable initially and has started to decline in the following days since initial drilling started at the end of November.

Chief executive Jeremy Bridglalsingh said that “operational challenges were encountered” with the Jacobin wells.

Article continues below the advert

Trinity will be conducting data gathering exercises from next week, including a pressure gradient survey and production logging tool run to determine potential oil production rates at the site. These will run until January and the results will inform the course of action for the adjacent Buenos Ayres licence — where Trinity is planning to drill an exploration well in 2024.

Bridglalsingh said that the results so far, despite the unexpected drilling issues, shows the area holds promising resources.

Trinity said the oil tested is of good quality, with API density measured at 31.7 degrees at 60°F.

“We have flowed volumes of good quality oil and demonstrated the potential for producible oil in the deeper horizons,” said Bridglalsingh. “The well has reinforced our confidence in the potential of the deeper play.”