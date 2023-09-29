A key South Africa government official has called on the country to “wake up” from its upstream slumber and join its neighbours in the hunt for oil and gas resources that could help grow a laggard economy and provide much-needed employment opportunities.

While exploration and production activities in South Africa have been stymied by court cases, an inappropriate legal regime, and a lack of a unified government strategy, Pretoria is casting envious glances at the scale of oil and gas investments planned in Namibia and Mozambique.