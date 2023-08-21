Shell and TotalEnergies have discovered at least 11 billion barrels of light oil and up to 8.7 trillion cubic feet of gas in Namibia’s prolific Orange basin over the last 18 months, according to top petroleum officials in the country.
11 billion barrels of oil: Staggering figures show scale of hydrocarbons found by supermajors in Namibia’s red-hot Orange basin
Shell and TotalEnergies have also discovered 8.7 trillion cubic feet of gas in prolific play
21 August 2023 10:13 GMT Updated 21 August 2023 12:26 GMT
