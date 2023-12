China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL) has secured a well completion contract from CNOOC Ltd for 64 wells located in Iraq’s Missan oilfields, also known as the Maysan oilfields.

This contract covers a range of services including well logging, mud services, cementing, acidification, and flowback, with a contractual period for the operations set for two years.

This latest agreement follows an earlier drilling contract extended by CNOOC Ltd involving 10 wells within the same field.